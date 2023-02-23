Truth and Liberty Livecast for Monday: Tim Barton
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit based in Woodland Park, Colorado.
While I engage and challenge the mind, my dynamic messages speak straight to the heart.”WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scheduled on Monday's livecast is Tim Barton.
— Tim Barton
Tim is the President of WallBuilders, a national pro-family organization that presents America’s forgotten history and heroes, with an emphasis on our religious, moral, and constitutional heritage. WallBuilders has been recognized from coast-to-coast for its work in education, history, law, and public policy, integrating the elements of Biblical faith and morality throughout all aspects of American life and culture.
Barton excels in his various presentations on worldview, education, the truth of America’s Godly heritage, and a variety of other topics. Pastors, seminars, churches, schools (both public and private), and youth conferences have been challenged and inspired by the information he presents. From elementary students to senior adults, he gains the rapt attention of all with his unique presentation style and powerful content. While Barton engages and challenges the mind, his dynamic messages speak straight to the heart.
Barton is an ordained minister and has worked in a variety of church staff positions, including as youth minister, worship leader, and assistant pastor. He served as an athletic director, teacher, and coach at a Christian school in Texas, also serving for 10 summers as a basketball camp coach at Duke University.
After graduating from college with a degree in Business Management and a minor in Biblical Studies, Barton worked with local youth groups and served at an orphanage. He also worked for several years as a senior counselor at a large youth camp in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Regardless of where he is, Barton speaks into the lives of those around him, encouraging them to live passionately and to follow Christ wholeheartedly.
Barton and his wife Gabi, currently reside in Weatherford, Texas.
The weekly Truth & Liberty Coalition global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris. Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. Richard Harris is the executive director of the Truth & Liberty Coalition.
Click here, which goes live to watch the livecast on Monday at 6:00 pm MT / 8:00 pm ET.
https://truthandliberty.net/live/
ABOUT TRUTH AND LIBERTY COALITION:
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in their community and government affairs. [https://truthandliberty.net]
Media Relations
Truth & Liberty Coalition
+1 719-651-5943
email us here