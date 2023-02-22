To His Excellency Mr. Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan

Dear Emomali Sharifovich,

We were very saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a result of avalanches that hit the Gorno-Badakhshan autonomous region.

On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and the people of Tajikistan, and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

May Allah rest their souls in peace!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 22 February 2023