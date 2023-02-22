Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,177 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,519 in the last 365 days.

To His Excellency Mr. Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan

AZERBAIJAN, February 22 - 22 February 2023, 16:05

Dear Emomali Sharifovich,

We were very saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a result of avalanches that hit the Gorno-Badakhshan autonomous region.

On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and the people of Tajikistan, and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

May Allah rest their souls in peace!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 22 February 2023

You just read:

To His Excellency Mr. Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.