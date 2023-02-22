Submit Release
To His Majesty Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of Jordan

AZERBAIJAN, February 22 - 22 February 2023, 17:00

Your Majesty,

I express gratitude to you for your letter of congratulation on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. In my turn, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and your people on this landmark date in our bilateral relations.

Traditional ties of friendship and cooperation that unite our countries and peoples are important for us. It is gratifying that over the past 30 years, our bilateral relations have strengthened, and our cooperation in various areas of mutual interest has developed dynamically and consistently.

Today, there are ample opportunities for expanding the scope of our cooperation in various fields. I believe that by efficiently using these opportunities and through our joint efforts we will make contributions to the further development of our relations, and prosperity of our peoples.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Jordan.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 22 February 2023

To His Majesty Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of Jordan

