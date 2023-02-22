Submit Release
Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Shannon K. Cooley

“My dad gave me a very good piece of advice on my first day as a lawyer, and that was if you have integrity, nothing else matters, and if you don’t have integrity, nothing else matters,” said Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Shannon K. Cooley, who was elected in 2020. The advice came from a place of ample experience: Cooley’s father is former Los Angeles County District Attorney Stephen L. Cooley, who served in the position from 2000 to 2012.

