Dave Creek Media Acquires The Rights To Scholastic Branding and Marketing

Dave Creek Media has reached an agreement with Nicholson Corporation Inc to acquire the exclusive rights to Scholastic Branding & Marketing.

CONWAY, AR, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Glenn Crockett, CEO
Dave Creek Media
Work Phone: 501.499.9610
Email: Glenn@DaveCreekMedia.com

Dave Creek Media, the leading Connected Marketing Architecture firm, has reached an agreement with Nicholson Corporation Inc (NCI) to acquire the exclusive rights to Scholastic Branding and Marketing, effective immediately.

Scholastic Branding and Marketing, a well-established brand in the Arkansas education sector since 2009, has been providing school districts with graphics packages that assist districts in creating a unique brand identity. The packages include logos, color standards and marketing guidelines for athletics, music and other school programs/departments. With Arkansas being one of the 14 School Choice states nationwide, the acquisition will enhance Dave Creek Media's ability to provide high-quality branding and marketing services to schools looking to establish a strong presence in the competitive education landscape.

"This acquisition accelerates our plans to expand into the education space, not only in Arkansas, but also into other states as well," said Glenn Crockett, CEO of Dave Creek Media. "We can help school districts establish a high-quality brand and then communicate that brand leveraging our other areas of expertise, including video, social media, and targeted marketing."

Dan Nicholson, President of Nicholson Corporation Inc (NCI), said, "I have known the principals of Dave Creek Media for several years, and I am confident that they will continue to grow Scholastic Branding and Marketing while helping school districts with their branding and overall marketing.”

This is the third merger/acquisition for the rapidly growing Dave Creek Media since 2020. Prior transactions included The Bigger Picture Marketing in 2020 and Kanga Studio in 2022. In addition, Dave Creek Media has awarded two franchises, one in the Little Rock market and another in Northwest Arkansas.

About Dave Creek Media
Founded in 2017 and based in Conway, AR, Dave Creek Media has quickly grown to 35 specialized employees in just over 5 short years. Dave Creek Media is focused on helping businesses grow through results-driven Connected Marketing Architecture. For more information, visit www.davecreekmedia.com.
In addition, Dave Creek Media offers franchises in protected territories with plans to award up to 10 franchises in 2023. More information can be found at www.davecreekfranchise.com.

