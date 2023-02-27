Breaking Barriers: H1B Alternatives for International Students in the US

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Day1cpt.org is an educational consultancy located in Pasadena, California, focused on day 1 CPT programs and only collaborates with regional or national accredited day 1 CPT universities to ensure the quality and legitimacy of the programs.

Why day 1 CPT? March and April are H1B season, which means many international workers will have to join the USCIS H1B lottery and hope that they are one of the lucky ones. However, the application number is so much greater. In the fiscal year of 2023, only 26% of applicants successfully got an H1B visa. Given the situation, many F1 visa holders run out of their OPT and STEM OPT work authorization before they can get their hands on an H1B visa. Day 1 CPT becomes an increasingly popular alternative option for F1 students. It is a cost-effective way to ensure F1 students’ who just entered the professional field continue working in America legally.

Day1cpt.org helped more than 2000 international students who faced this situation successfully stay and work in America legally. If you are one of those waiting for H1B, it might be a good time to give day1cpt.org a call and lay out a backup plan.

Day1cpt.org is the official admission partner of all universities listed on its website. They provide free consultation, help prospective students to waive their application fees, and grant eligible students exclusive scholarships. Once enrolled in those day 1 CPT universities via day1cpt.org, you also get the “after-sale” service. Day1cpt.org can reach out to the universities on your behalf to make sure you are able to get your work authorization on time.

Currently, day1cpt.org offers its students:

• Free Consultation

• Waive the application fee.

• Exclusive scholarships:

-Westcliff University - $1000

-Trine University - $600

-Monroe College - $600

-Harrisburg University - $600

-More

*Check eligibility with day1cpt.org’s consultants when claiming the scholarships

• Expedited enrollment service – get an offer from listed universities as fast as 48 hours.

• Referral Bonus

