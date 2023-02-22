Submit Release
RevoFi Launches Cipher Army and World's First NFT Device Staking Platform

Cipher Army launches world's first NFT Device Staking Platform, allowing users to stake NFTs on RevoFi devices for potential rewards and engaging learning.

We're thrilled to launch Cipher Army and the world's first NFT Device Staking Platform, and offer a fun and engaging way for users to learn about new technologies.”
— Justin Caswell - CEO of RevoFi
PHOENIX, AZ, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RevoFi, a leading provider of cutting-edge internet connectivity solutions, has announced the launch of Cipher Army and the world's first NFT Device Staking Platform. The platform allows users to stake their Cipher Army NFTs on RevoFi devices deployed at pre-arranged locations for hosting, and earn rewards by providing storage, compute, and connectivity for various workloads that generate revenue.

Each device offers a staking plan that divides the device into twenty (20) equal parts for Cipher Army Digital Collectible (NFT) staking into the device. Each Cipher Army NFT staked receives reward distributions from the device over a fixed time period. The platform offers a range of potential rewards, including Revos (RVS) token, BTC, LINK, AKT, and 50+ other types of rewards.

In addition to the NFT Device Staking Platform, Cipher Army is also running a sweepstakes for users who purchase a Cipher Army NFT, with prizes including cash and various devices.

"We're thrilled to launch Cipher Army and the world's first NFT Device Staking Platform, and offer a fun and engaging way for users to learn about new technologies," said Justin Caswell, CEO from RevoFi. "We believe this platform will be a great addition to our product offering and we're excited to see the community engage with it."

To learn more about RevoFi, Cipher Army, and the NFT Device Staking Platform, visit revofi.com.

Cipher Army Premier

