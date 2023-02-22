Juvenile Charged in Washington County Assault Investigation

WASHINGTON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in charges being placed in connection to a case involving Daniel Boone High School football players.

In November, at the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney, TBI agents began investigating allegations of assault involving several students who were part of the football team at Daniel Boone High School. During the course of the investigation, agents learned that one member of the team inappropriately touched and assaulted two of his teammates.

In January, the teen was charged with two counts of Assault-Offensive Touching and three counts of Aggravated Assault via petitions filed in Washington County, TN, Juvenile Court. He was served with a court summons on those charges earlier this month.