DISABILITIES PROGRAMMING CHAMPION JOINS MY POSSIBILITIES

Shelley Crowder, M. Ed., BCBCA, LBA joins My Possibilities as new Chief Program Officer

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Possibilities, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to relentlessly elevating how we serve adults with Intellectual and/or Developmental Disabilities (IDD), is thrilled to announce the appointment of Shelley Crowder as our new Chief Program Officer. Shelley brings a wealth of experience and career-long passion for supporting the disabilities community to this role, and we are confident that she will offer immense value to our organization.

Shelley shared, “I am dedicated to creating and supporting spaces that promote independence, access and choice for those with disabilities, both in the community and in the workplace.” With over 20 years of experience supporting the disabilities community, Shelley has a proven record of accomplishment in developing and implementing programs that have positively impacted IDD behavioral instruction practices. Her deep understanding of the challenges faced by adults with IDD as a behavior analyst cements her dedication to finding innovative solutions to address the community’s unique challenges.

As Chief Program Officer, Shelley is responsible for overseeing all adult continuing education programs for our Hugely Important People (HIPsters), ensuring that programs are aligned with the organization's mission and goals, and that we are delivering the highest quality services possible. While working closely with our program teams to implement new initiatives, Shelley will evaluate and refine existing programs to ensure maximum impact.

Shelley is excited to join My Possibilities and to use her skills and experience to make a positive difference in the lives of our HIPsters, with whom she is well acquainted. She said, "I am honored to be joining My Possibilities, an organization making such a significant impact on adults with IDD." I look forward to working with the team to continue to expand programs that have a real and meaningful impact on the communities we serve."

My Possibilities is committed to providing the highest quality services as the North Texas forerunner in the IDD adult learning space, and we are confident that Shelley's consummate leadership will help us to achieve our goal of expanding our reach. We look forward to her future contributions and to the continued success of our programs.

About My Possibilities

My Possibilities is a North Texas for-cause 501(c)(3) organization that serves as a pioneering leader in vocational education for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities throughout North Texas. For media inquiries, please contact Marketing + Communications Coordinator, Rhys Wolf.

To learn more, visit mypossibilities.org