FasterFunds Lending Provides an Alternative to Traditional Lending for St. Louis Area Real Estate Investors

The central people customers work closest with at FasterFunds Lending are Suzanne, Bryan, Crystal, Emily, Rachel, Lisa and Don.

FasterFunds Lending offers St. Louis area real estate rehabbers, landlords, and wholesalers hard money lending designed for success in today's market.

Our team will only commit to loans where we feel the borrower can be profitable and I'm proud to be their second set of eyes for potential real estate projects.” — Suzanne Luther, Loan Manager at FasterFunds Lending

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FasterFunds Lending is proud to announce a hard money lending solution developed with the needs of St. Louis real estate rehabbers, landlords, and wholesalers as the central focus. It aims to deliver more to customers than competing lending solutions and to continue to raise the bar for customer service and excellence in hard money lending.

The hard money lending company was started in 2015 to provide local St. Louis area landlords and rehabbers short-term money to fund their real estate investing deals. Everyone on the FasterFunds Lending team lives in St. Louis and has over 70+ years of combined real estate experience.

Each team member at FasterFunds Lending has a true passion for real estate and loves to see the positive impact it can have on a borrower's life. FasterFunds Lending services all loans in-house and maintains a personal relationship with all of its borrowers. The FasterFunds Lending hard money team strives to set the bar for excellence in hard money lending for the St Louis Real Estate community.

FasterFunds Lending understands the need to be flexible with real estate investing and knows that each borrower will be slightly different both on paper and with what they want to do within real estate investing.

The company has several borrowers who invest in real estate full time as well as borrowers who have full-time jobs and invest in real estate on the side. FasterFunds Lending also works with many self-employed borrowers, borrowers working on improving their credit scores, and people from various backgrounds and experience levels within real estate investing.

The team at FasterFunds Lending consists of active investors. This helps them understand the importance of needing to be able to fund deals quickly. Once a borrower is pre-approved, FasterFunds Lending can close deals within a matter of days.

Investment experience helps the FasterFunds Lending team understand the rehab process and how difficult it can be to find a good deal. Due to the overlap between FasterFunds Lending's flipping and lending businesses, the company is in a unique position to feed good rehab and landlord properties to its borrowers, answer questions and assist with issues throughout the process.

A major part of FasterFunds Lending's mission is to go the extra mile for its borrowers by sharing the team's personal real estate investing knowledge. One of the team members from FasterFunds Lending walks through every property that an approved borrower brings to the company to act as a second set of eyes for borrowers and to ensure a successful outcome is achieved for all parties involved.

The FasterFunds Lending team only wants to lend on real estate deals where borrowers will be successful because it values win-win situations. The FasterFunds Lending leadership knows that if a borrower makes money on the first deal, he or she will be in a strong position to return and do business for the long term. FasterFunds Lending works with real estate investors whose businesses are thriving and growing and its hard money lending solution is set up to be a positive force for a borrower's business.

The leadership at FasterFunds Lending views the company as a partnership between it and its borrowers. To fulfill this relationship, the FasterFunds Lending team helps answer questions, provide the funds for real estate deals, and celebrates a borrower’s success when a house is sold or refinanced with a long-term lender.



FasterFunds Lending offers several investor services.

1. Fast Loan Funding - The company has the ability to move fast. A pre-approved borrower can have funding within 7 days.

2. Loan Options customized to different real estate investing needs.

3. Investor Benefits such as proof of funds, renovation consulting, professional connections, and security and trust.

4. Easy online application process.

The best way to speak with the FasterFunds Lending team is to call the office at (636) 223-4262 or visit online at fasterfundslending.com.