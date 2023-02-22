Submit Release
StoneTurn Assists GE Lighting, Current Lighting and Counsel Norton Rose Fulbright, Brooks Kushman in Patent Infringement Trial

StoneTurn, a global advisory firm, recently assisted clients GE Lighting and Current Lighting, and their counsel Norton Rose Fulbright and Brooks Kushman, with damage control in a patent infringement trial. By determining an alternate amount of reasonable royalty damages, the StoneTurn team was able to reduce the award to the minimum royalty, $2 million, from the initial $50 million sought by Cao Lighting's lawsuit.

StoneTurn Partner Ambreen Salters testified as an expert at trial. Salters was assisted by Partner Tiffany Lewis and Manager Lewis Wilson who together determined an alternative amount of reasonable royalty damages. This evaluation was based on reasonably comparable party licenses produced in the litigation which supported a reasonable royalty of no more than $2 million combined against both of StoneTurn's clients.

The case was heard before the newest federal district judge in the District of Delaware, Judge Gregory B. Williams. Read the verdict.

About StoneTurn
StoneTurn, a global advisory firm, assists companies, their counsel and government agencies on regulatory, risk and compliance issues, investigations and business disputes. We serve our clients from 15+ global offices across five continents. To learn more, visit StoneTurn.com.

