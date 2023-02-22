Celebrate Passover at Acqualina Resort with a Ten-Day Room Package

Families will enjoy a 10-day Passover program including exquisite Kosher menus, luxurious accommodations and exciting activities for children at the #1 Best Hotel in the US.

MIAMI, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acqualina Resort & Residences, the ultra-luxurious, oceanfront resort set directly on the sand in the heart of Sunny Isles Beach, is Miami's most stunning location for family gatherings and social occasions. This spectacular seaside resort is delighted to announce a 10-day Passover room package, including exquisite Kosher menus for lunch and dinner daily. And for children ages 4 to 12, an award-winning AcquaMarine Kids Camp offers fun, educational activities and adventures for a half-day or full-day program.

Available from April 5 through 13, 2023, this Passover package gives families Kosher meals for lunch and dinner to enjoy together in the hotel's elegant spaces of the Mediterranean Room. Acqualina Resort has partnered with the leading certified Kosher caterer Aroma Kosher Catering. This full-service Glatt Kosher company has been offering Kosher cuisine for more than a decade and has been approved by the Orthodox Rabbinical Board. With a keen eye and emphasis on style and presentation, Aroma brings a modern and contemporary flair to kosher cuisine. Known for marrying traditional favorites with innovative techniques, Aroma ensures guests seeking more cutting-edge cuisine are just as pleased as those who prefer more classic Glatt Kosher courses.

Couples, families, and their guests will receive the fullest range of options and utmost personal attention and indulge in the resort's activities and spaces that can be enjoyed together, from spa days to three oceanfront swimming pools, beautiful green lawns with red couches and umbrellas and the stunning beach.

Passover guests can be among the first to experience the resort's magnificently refreshed villa-style lobby, newly enhanced guestrooms and suites, and new Adult Pool experience and bask in the Five Star service for which Acqualina is famous. The Five-Star resort was named #1 Best Hotel and #1 Best Resort in the U.S.A. by US News & World Report.

For more information and reservations, call 877.312.9742, email reservations@acqualina.com, or visit http://www.acqualinaresort.com.

