MSP Pioneer Chi Networks and High-Growth Coro Team Up to Create Cybersecurity Powerhouse
Two Fast-Track Chicago-Based IT Firms To Offer AI-Powered Cybersecurity to SMB's in U.S. and Worldwide
We’re so proud to see two cutting-edge Chicago firms teaming up to bring the latest in AI-powered cybersecurity - cost effectively - to the enterprises that need them the most.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With AI generated cyber threats creating all manner of worry and concern for businesses this year, veteran MSP Chi Networks today announced its strategic partnership with fast-growing, cybersecurity innovator Coro. The purpose? To help SMB’s protect themselves and their customers with the latest in AI-powered cybersecurity.
Here's how it will go. Chi Networks, for its part, will help Coro introduce its all purpose, AI-powered cybersecurity platform SMB’s needing to resolve their Lean IT issues. No longer will understaffed SMB IT teams have to worry about fixing issues themselves. With a few keystrokes, the Coro platform does it for them. Introduced via Coro’s free Lifetime Threat Detection service, the CORO platform already secures 5,000 companies worldwide from malware, ransomware, phishing, bots, account takeover, and malicious behavior. It does so across all devices, users, and cloud applications. It even handles compliance issues. All at surprisingly affordable monthly rates.
For its part, the Coro cybersecurity platform will strengthen and augment the presence of Chi Networks’ full-service Ultimate Managed Services VDI products. These products, including the firm’s popular Chi Cloud Office offering, have kept customers ransomware-free for the past four years. They're all supported by the firm’s unmatched, no-hold, 24x7x365 live HelpDesk.
“We’re so proud,” says Chi-Networks Director of Sales Erich Kaiser, “to see two cutting-edge Chicago firms teaming up to bring the latest in AI-powered cybersecurity - cost effectively - to the enterprises that need them the most. Coro’s user-friendly, all-in-one cybersecurity platform will benefit Lean IT SMBs that can’t afford the multiple cybersecurity products and ever-expanding IT staff deemed necessary today. It's such a time saver. It will free up IT staff to address other IT issues. Its capacities are holistic, ranging from total protection against all cyberthreats to substantial responsibility for the crucial issue of compliance with government and other regulations.”
About Chi Networks
Chi Networks, a Private Cloud Provider and a Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), serves a global client base focusing on security, reliability, and unmatched customer service. The company offers a full suite of cloud services, including Infrastructure Software as a Service (SaaS) and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) solutions. Chi Networks is noted for the skill with which its system engineers and expert technicians work with clients in all verticals in order to understand their specific needs and deliver tailored solutions that drive business success.
About Coro
Coro is one of the fastest growing security solutions for the mid-market, providing cloud based cybersecurity in a box that empowers organizations to defend against malware, ransomware, phishing, and bots across devices, users, and cloud applications. More than 5,000 businesses depend on Coro for holistic security protection, unrivaled ease of use, and unmatched affordability. Built on the principle of non-disruptive security, the Coro platform employs innovative AI technology to identify and remediate the many security threats that today’s distributed businesses face, without IT teams having to worry, investigate, or fix issues themselves. Investors in Coro include Balderton Capital, JVP, MizMaa Ventures, and Ashton Kutcher’s Sound Ventures.
