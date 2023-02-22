Submit Release
Vacancy in Lithuania: EU-funded higher education programme for Belarus looking for team leader

The Lithuanian Central Project Management Agency (CPMA) is looking for a team leader to work with the EU-funded higher education programme for Belarus, ‘Advanced Learning and Training’ (SALT II).

The programme is implemented within the framework of the ‘EU4Belarus: Reinforcing Resilience and Democratisation’ programme, which aims to promote mobility and people-to-people contacts for Belarusian youth, academics and professionals to help them to benefit from access to higher education and opportunities for lifelong-learning, compliant with EU standards and values.

The selected candidate will lead the implementation of development cooperation programmes financed by the European Union.

She/he should have a proven experience in policy formulation, strategy setting, research, strong analytical skills, C1 Level of English, B2/C1 knowledge of Russian, good understanding of Belarusian, Lithuanian, and the EU higher education system.

The team leader will work from Vilnius, Lithuania, with a partly remote work possibility.

The salary will be €5,000-6,000, including all related taxes.

The deadline for applications is 31 March.

