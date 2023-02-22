Submit Release
Armenia: EU-funded Artbox Entrepreneur accelerator programme starts its activities 

On 21 February, the Artbox Entrepreneur accelerator programme was officially launched in Armenia, with 24 newly-selected participants.

During the eight-week career acceleration programme, a new generation of creative entrepreneurs will meet and work with leading mentors to develop their creative careers.

“Culture, creativity, and enterprise are interconnected and essential components of a thriving society that fosters innovation, economic growth, and social progress. The EU wishes all creators good luck and inspiration on their new journey,” says the EU Delegation to Armenia in a Facebook post.

Artbox is developed by Creative Armenia, funded by the European Union in Armenia and launched in partnership with AGBU Armenia within the framework of the KATAPULT Creative Accelerator Programme. 

