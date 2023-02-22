Submit Release
Funded traineeship for young graduates at the EU Delegation to Ukraine – Apply by 6 March

The European Union Delegation to Ukraine invites a young graduate, residing in Ukraine and interested in international relations, for a traineeship of up to 4.5 months within its Communication team.

The trainee will support the Communications team within the Operations section with drafting, translation, proofreading and publication of communications content. She/he will support back office and different team activities.

The applicant should have a bachelor degree in political science, international relations or other relevant field with above-average results, an excellent command of Ukrainian language (spoken and written) and very good command of spoken and written English.

The selected trainee will receive a monthly grant of €1,100 to cover living expenses.

The deadline for applications is 6 March.

