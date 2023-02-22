Submit Release
Ukraine: EU and Germany provide ambulances in Kherson

This February, Kherson hospitals received two ambulances, provided as part of the EU4ResilientRegions – Special Assistance Programme for Ukraine programme, co-funded by the European Union and the German government. The programme is implemented by the Ukrainian office of the German Development Agency (GIZ).

The ambulances are equipped with defibrillators, oxygen and infusion machines and everything needed for emergency medical care.

As part of this programme, medical institutions have also received generators, water filters and IT equipment.

