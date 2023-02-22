Division of the Arts to Host 12th Annual State Employee Art Exhibition

More than 200 state employees and their family members have registered to show artwork at Delaware State University Art Center/Gallery

Dover, Del. (February 22, 2023) – The Delaware Division of the Arts is hosting the 12th annual Delaware State Employee Art Exhibition. The free exhibition will be open to the public from February 21 to March 14, 2023 at the Art Center/Gallery at Delaware State University, Dover. This year, more than 200 State of Delaware employees and their family members submitted artwork and will be competing for awards and cash prizes.

“From photographs to paintings and woodwork to sculpture, It’s impressive to see so much creativity and talent come together in one amazing exhibition”, says Deputy Director Kristin Pleasanton.

Visitors are invited to join Division and Art Center/Gallery staff for a special, weekend-long celebration of all this year’s participants and to see the winning artwork during the exhibition’s final weekend, Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12 from 12-4 p.m. There will be activities, snacks, and giveaways for Gallery visitors.

Full visitor information can be found here. The exhibition at the Arts Center/Gallery can be viewed during these hours:

Monday: Closed to the public

Tuesday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturdays, March 4 and March 11: 12-4 p.m.

Sunday, March 12: 12-4 p.m.

Prizes to be awarded include:

Adult, Amateur, Intermediate and Professional : First Place Awards of $350; Second Place Awards of $250; and Third Place Awards of $150

and : First Place Awards of $350; Second Place Awards of $250; and Third Place Awards of $150 Youth / Teen : First Place Awards of $150; Second Place Awards of $100; and Third Place Awards of $50

: First Place Awards of $150; Second Place Awards of $100; and Third Place Awards of $50 A Best of Show Award of $400

Award of $400 An Art Education Award of $200 for reimbursement for arts instruction and materials

Award of $200 for reimbursement for arts instruction and materials People’s Choice Award, Facebook and in-person ballot

Award, Facebook and in-person ballot Additional awards including Honorable Mentions will be awarded at the discretion of the judges

Awards are limited to one cash award per artist per classification

Sponsored by the National Arts Program in support and cooperation with the State of Delaware and the Delaware Division of the Arts, the exhibit is judged by professional artists and visual art professionals. The Delaware State Employee Art Exhibition is designed to give artists at all skill levels a unique opportunity to exhibit their creative work and to compete for cash prizes.

Participants must be a current employee or immediate family member of a current employee of the State of Delaware. All entries must be the original work of the applicant and completed within the last three years.

Contact: Andrew Truscott, Program Officer, Marketing and Communications

302-577-8280, andrew.truscott@delaware.gov

The Delaware Division of the Arts, a branch of the Delaware Department of State, is dedicated to cultivating and supporting the arts to enhance the quality of life for all Delawareans. Together with its advisory body, the Delaware State Arts Council, the Division administers grants and programs that support arts programming, educate the public, increase awareness of the arts, and integrate the arts into all facets of Delaware life. For more information about the Delaware Division of the Arts, visit arts.delaware.gov or call 302-577-8278.