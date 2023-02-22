Creator Now Partners with A.B. Foster Academy to develop *YouTubers and Content Creation* school program
WATERLOO, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A.B.-Foster Academy of Waterloo, Quebec and Santa Monica’s YouTube education program, Creator Now, are proud to announce a partnership to collaborate in the development of the Youtubers and Content Creation program of the Academy in high schools in the province of Quebec, Canada and make efforts to deploy it across North America.
In its current state, students can add the program to their course timetable to learn the basics of creating content on the web and start a career as a Content Creator/ YouTuber.
Since September, Wilfrid-Léger High School in Waterloo has enjoyed the option of two half-days per 10-day cycle. “The Creator Now team brings unparalleled expertise in content creation and career management of very well-known YouTubers such as Airrack, Yes Theory, and the Cheeky Boyos,” stated Dominic Sicotte, CEO and Program Manager at the Academy. “As a member of the Creator Now community, I know that we share the same core values and that our partnership will be key to develop this solid exportable program that will motivate kids to stay in school and develop their creativity,” added Dominic Sicotte.
On the collaboration, Kate Ward, co-founder of Creator Now, said: “We believe making videos is just one way that we all can learn to express ourselves and our perspectives better. Learning digital skills early in life helps us become contributors in the world (not just consumers). But creating on social media also comes with a dark side, where we can have our minds and emotions tested if we don’t know how to navigate it. For young people, having a guide beside you - who really gets it - is mission critical. It’s so clear to us that Dominic’s heart is in the right place, and that he’s working diligently to make sure students in Waterloo and beyond have access to mastering the skills of the digital world and making it fun and inspiring in the process.”
About the program
In the YouTuber – Content Creation program, young people aged 13 to 16 learn the basics of YouTube, content creation and the career of content creators. They learn how to manage criticism, how to handle haters and trolls, and how to produce ethical and professional content. In addition, they will have the chance to talk with seasoned creators to ask them all their questions.
About Academy A.B. Foster
Founded in September 2019, the A.B.-Foster Academy is a non-profit based in Waterloo, Quebec with the mission of developing extracurricular school or private programs for young people who want to pursue a career or business in the field. www.academieabfoster.com
About Creator Now
Creator Now is reimagining film school for digital creators by providing access to immersive, live, community-oriented learning experiences. Their aim is to help more people making a living doing what they love. www.creatornow.com
Contact:
Dominic Sicotte Principal – CEO of A.B. Foster Academy of Waterloo
450-525-2936
dominic@academieabfoster.com
Dominic Sicotte
