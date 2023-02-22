World of Concrete winners announced; Alchemco awarded Innovative Product Awards
This is the second consecutive year for Alchemco to be nominated and win the prestigious award from World of Concrete.
Alchemco is privileged to be awarded the 2023 Industry Choice Award and the 2023 Expert Choice Award. BridgeDECK serves as the foundational pillar in a future-proofed infrastructure system.”HENRICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ConstructioNext, in collaboration with the World of Concrete announced late Tuesday afternoon the winners of the inaugural awards program. Alchemco has been awarded Innovative Product Awards for both Industry and Expert Choice awards. This is the second consecutive year for Alchemco to be nominated and win the prestigious award.
With more than 100 nominees, the Innovative Product Awards this year have been awarded to BridgeDECK® Waterproofing Agent and ACR® Concrete and Masonry ETCH. BridgeDECK® Waterproofing Agent forms a subsurface protective gel inside the concrete which cannot be damaged or deteriorate ensuring long-term and future preservation. ACR® Concrete and Masonry Etch is a non- corrosive and biodegradable surface etch that does not require neutralization unlike the traditional muriatic or hydrochloric acids.
“Alchemco is privileged to be awarded the 2023 Industry Choice Award and the 2023 Expert Choice Award.” says Alchemco CEO, Mario Baggio. “BridgeDECK serves as the foundational pillar in a future- proofed infrastructure system.” The Expert’s Choice Award winners were selected for setting new industry standards in their fields. The Industry Choice Awards are based on an online voting strategy. BridgeDECK® Waterproofing Agent has been awarded for both Industry and Expert Choice Awards. ACR® Concrete and Masonry Etch has been awarded for the Industry Choice Award.
In 2020, Alchemco was nominated and awarded the ‘Most Innovative Product award’ for their integral waterproofing systems solution, TechCrete® 2500. TechCrete® 2500 Waterproofing Agent is a surface sprayed eco-friendly waterproofing system, that creates a subsurface barrier in the concrete.
TechCrete® 2500 Waterproofing Systems have been protecting concrete and masonry structures around the globe for the past 45 years. This one-of-a-kind award-winning technology is the dominate leader in concrete and masonry waterproofing.
Originating more than 40 years ago, Alchemco’s unique technology and proprietary formula has positioned Alchemco to dominate the industry of concrete waterproofing systems. Their products have been proven to help engineers design and owners avoid ongoing maintenance issues and structural problems typical of concrete such as corrosion, spalling and carbonation. Alchemco’s solutions significantly reduce the amount of manpower and materials needed. This means projects are completed much faster and with smaller crew sizes thus, making contractors more profitable and costing the owners less. Alchemco’s products drastically reduce the number of empty containers taken to the landfill, which helps the environment and the products are also certified eco-friendly. For additional information about Alchemco, visit their website at https://www.alchemco.com. For additional information about ConstructionNEXT, visit their website at http://www.Constructionext.com
For additional information about World of Concrete, Visit their website at https://www.worldofconcrete.com
Winners’ announcement information can be found here https://constructionext.com/innovative-product-awards/whats-next-concrete-construction2023s-most-innovative-products
About Alchemco
Alchemco is the global manufacturer of high-quality integral concrete waterproofing systems including cleaning and repair products. TechCrete® 2500 Waterproofing System, BridgeDECK® Waterproofing Agent, and ACR® Concrete and Masonry Etch have been awarded ‘Most Innovative Product’ consecutively in 2020 and 2023 at the World of Concrete Convention held in Las Vegas, NV. Over the years, Alchemco’s portfolio has grown to include the following brands: TechCrete®, BridgeDECK®, CretePro®, DuraTite® and Alchemco Clean & Repair (ACR®). The company’s bio-enzymatically modified waterproofing technology has been adopted globally, dominating the current position as one of the world’s most innovative providers of concrete waterproofing systems.
