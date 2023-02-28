Twelve Tables Press Announces the Publication Myron Taylor, The Man Nobody Knew written by C. Evan Stewart
Myron Taylor, became a wartime statesman to FDR during WWII, serving as the President’s “Ambassador Extraordinary” to Pope Pius XII at the Vatican.NORTHPORT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Myron Taylor: The Man Nobody Knew
by C. Evan Stewart
Myron Taylor, a powerful industrialist who became a wartime statesman, preferred to stay out of the headlines while finding ways for bitter foes to compromise for the greater good. To say that he seems like an anachronism today is to put it mildly. But to read Evan Stewart’s engaging, thorough, fair-minded biography is to realize how much we miss him and his rare kind.
―Evan Thomas, author of First: Sandra Day O’Connor (2019)
Twelve Tables Press today announced its newest publication, Myron Taylor, The Man Nobody Knew written by C. Evan Stewart, available for purchase in print at Myron Taylor The Man Nobody Knew: C. Evan Stewart: 9781946074393: Amazon.com Books and via B&T TS360 - (baker-taylor.com) for library and bookstore sale or directly from Twelve Tables Press at www.twelvetablespress.com
Myron Taylor, The Man Nobody Knew
ISBN 978-1946074393 List Price: $26.95
Myron Taylor once said that personal publicity should be limited to “a brief mention of birth, marriage and death”; he had never been elected to public office and was hardly the leader of the opposition party. He was, however, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the United States Steel Corporation, one of the largest and most important commercial enterprises in the entire world. On December 22, 1939, President Roosevelt underscored his confidence in Taylor when he asked him to serve as the President’s “Ambassador Extraordinary” to Pope Pius XII at the Vatican. Taylor grappled with some of the thorniest issues that arose over the course of World War II, including efforts to keep Italy, Spain, and Portugal from entering World War II (as Axis members); helping to secure Lend-Lease aid to Russia (in its darkest hour against the Nazis); efforts to save European Jews and to deal with the Holocaust (and interacting directly with Pope Pius XII in those efforts); ensuring that the Vatican did not oppose the Allies’ unconditional surrender policy; efforts to block Germany from enlisting the Vatican to broker a mediation for the European War; helping to godfather the Bretton Woods Agreement and the creation of the United Nations; and helping Italy to recover after the War. By the time he was representing FDR as the president’s “Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary” to Pope Pius XII, Taylor was no longer “the man nobody knows”― and, upon his death on May 6, 1959, the New York Times, after reviewing his “extraordinary abilities” and his multifaceted career, employed considerable understatement when it concluded that “[h]is was, indeed, a useful life.”
About the Author: C. Evan Stewart is a senior partner in a New York City law firm, a contributing columnist for the New York Law Journal, New York Business Law Journal, and the Federal Bar Council Quarterly.
