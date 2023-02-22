icCube Announces New Office for the Americas and Name Market Leader

icCube Software is expanding its global presence with a new Americas office and appointment of Phil Tetreault. Full press release: http://bit.ly/3XXnAyi

icCube, an 11 year old leader in providing embedded analytic solutions for B2B SaaS companies, is excited to announce the establishment of an Americas office and naming of a Market Leader for the Americas.

Joining the icCube team to lead the Americas’ Market is Phil Tetreault. Based in Raleigh, NC, Phil will be leading icCube’s growth strategy and supporting our existing clients. With more than 25 years experience across a broad range of emerging companies to Fortune 500, Phil has been resourceful in guiding organizations to achieve their objectives leveraging technologies such as Middleware, BI, Big Data and Analytics. Prior to icCube, Phil served as Director of Sales for SAS Institute's SMB team, SAS’ National Manager for Telecommunication and Retail and also spent 11 years at Oracle in a variety of leadership roles.

IcCube co-founder David Alvarez-Debrot shared “Establishing a presence in the Americas is a key strategic goal for icCube, as it will enable the company to better serve its growing customer base in North and South America. By having a local presence, icCube can provide more personalized support, develop stronger partnerships with key clients, and gain a deeper understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities in these markets. Additionally, having a foothold in the Americas will enhance icCube's global visibility and help the company expand its reach in a rapidly evolving business intelligence and analytics industry."

icCube is a Swiss embedded analytics company, gathering a diversified and passionate team where precision, reliability, rationality and trust are key values, never forgetting the human and slightly geek side!

To learn more about icCube, visit iccube.com or call in the Americas at 919-205-9069