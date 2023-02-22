Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,092 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,580 in the last 365 days.

icCube Announces New Office for the Americas and Name Market Leader

icCube Software is expanding its global presence with a new Americas office and appointment of Phil Tetreault. Full press release: http://bit.ly/3XXnAyi

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Americas Office Launch and Market Lead Press Release

Contact Information:
icCube Software LLC
David Alvarez-Debrot
+41 21 534 87 43
iccube.com/contact-us

icCube, an 11 year old leader in providing embedded analytic solutions for B2B SaaS companies, is excited to announce the establishment of an Americas office and naming of a Market Leader for the Americas.

Joining the icCube team to lead the Americas’ Market is Phil Tetreault. Based in Raleigh, NC, Phil will be leading icCube’s growth strategy and supporting our existing clients. With more than 25 years experience across a broad range of emerging companies to Fortune 500, Phil has been resourceful in guiding organizations to achieve their objectives leveraging technologies such as Middleware, BI, Big Data and Analytics. Prior to icCube, Phil served as Director of Sales for SAS Institute's SMB team, SAS’ National Manager for Telecommunication and Retail and also spent 11 years at Oracle in a variety of leadership roles.

IcCube co-founder David Alvarez-Debrot shared “Establishing a presence in the Americas is a key strategic goal for icCube, as it will enable the company to better serve its growing customer base in North and South America. By having a local presence, icCube can provide more personalized support, develop stronger partnerships with key clients, and gain a deeper understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities in these markets. Additionally, having a foothold in the Americas will enhance icCube's global visibility and help the company expand its reach in a rapidly evolving business intelligence and analytics industry."

icCube is a Swiss embedded analytics company, gathering a diversified and passionate team where precision, reliability, rationality and trust are key values, never forgetting the human and slightly geek side!

To learn more about icCube, visit iccube.com or call in the Americas at 919-205-9069

Phil Tetreault
icCube Software LLC
+1 919-205-9069
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

icCube Announces New Office for the Americas and Name Market Leader

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.