Indo-American Arts Council Proudly Welcomes Mathew Veedon to Leadership Board
The Indo-American Arts Council is the organization dedicated to celebrating and showcasing the arts in North America
Strategic corporate advisor to bring notability and leadership experience to collective mission to celebrate Indian culture and arts in North America
Today’s business leaders have to deal with cultural diversity, find opportunities amongst chaos, and tell stories to communicate effectively.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indo-American Arts Council (IAAC), the organization dedicated to celebrating and showcasing the arts in North America, announced today the induction of strategic corporate leader, Mathew Veedon to its prestigious advisory board.
“Many of our members have followed Veedon’s career to date and we are extremely grateful for this opportunity to welcome him to the IAAC board,” said Dr. Nirmal K. Mattoo, Chairman, IAAC. “As a notable leader, he brings a unique background and perspective. I personally look forward to benefiting from his expertise and guidance.”
Mathew Veedon is a well-known and respected leader with over 25 years of consulting, operating and investing experience across a broad range of industries including consumer goods, healthcare and technology. He focuses on high intervention situations, turnarounds and major transformations for portfolio companies of leading private equity firms.
“Today’s business leaders have to deal with cultural diversity, find opportunities amongst chaos, and tell stories to communicate effectively. These attributes resonate with the IAAC mission to expose North America to the culturally-rich heritage and creativity that India has to offer,” said Mathew Veedon. “This organization’s work is crucial for nurturing and preserving the arts, fostering cross-cultural ties and growing the global economy. I’m privileged to join this esteemed board and look forward to helping to expand the organization’s reach and impact.”
Upon his induction onto the board, Veedon will focus on raising notability and awareness of IAAC within its core constituencies, namely its valued members and its supporters which includes both patrons and corporate sponsors throughout the business world.
“Our board of directors is made up of a dedicated team committed to raising awareness of the artists, whose heritage lies in the Indian subcontinent, and those who are leading the charge to enhance the performing, visual, literary and folk arts in the greater North American region,” said Rakesh Kaul, Vice Chairman, IAAC. “With his vast network and exceptional management expertise, I am confident that Mathew will be a champion for these artists. We are especially delighted that IAAC will have an equal advisor in his spouse, Elizebeth, who is a noted author of science and technology books and was featured at the IAAC Literary Festival 2022. ”
About Mathew Veedon
Mathew Veedon is a Managing Director at Accordion with over 25 years of consulting, operating, and investing experience across a broad range of industries including consumer goods, healthcare, and technology. He focuses on high intervention situations, turnarounds and major transformations for portfolio companies of leading private equity firms. He has worked with senior executives on cost reduction, business reorganization, merger integration and synergy estimation.
Before joining Accordion, Mathew was the CFO for Corsicana Mattress Company, where he was involved in acquiring a competitor, restructuring the balance sheet and effecting a change of control. At Keyrock Partners, he focused on early-stage growth companies to unlock value with IoT, Cloud and Blockchain technologies. Mathew was also a Senior Advisor to Quest Turnaround advisors and a partner at Redding Consultants. Prior to joining Redding, Mathew was a Principal of NGV Partners Fund LLC, a seed stage technology fund and portfolio manager of Sachem Ventures. Mathew began his career with positions at Arthur Andersen and Accenture.
Mathew graduated from Sydenham College in Mumbai, India. He is a Chartered Accountant and holds an M.B.A. in Finance with a Strategy concentration from Yale University. He lives in New York and is an avid runner, who has completed five marathons.
About Indo-American Arts Council (IAAC):
The IAAC supports all the artistic disciplines in classical, fusion, folk and innovative forms influenced by the arts of India. We work cooperatively with colleagues around the U.S. to broaden our collective audiences and to create a network for shared information, resources and funding. Our focus is to help artists and art organizations in North America as well as to facilitate artists from India to exhibit, perform and produce their work here. The IAAC is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. All donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowable by law. For information, please visit www.iaac.us.
