2023 DAF Art Contest opens March 1

Published Feb. 19, 2023

By Debbie Aragon

Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

The 2023 Department of the Air Force Art Contest opens March 1 and runs through April 30.

For the first time, this year’s contest includes both two-dimensional and three-dimensional works of art. The submission window is extended to allow artists time to submit in their age category. Any authorized patron of DAF facilities beginning at age six can participate.

“We’re excited to add 3D art to the contest,” said Jamie Compton, Air Force Services Center Community and Leisure branch chief. “It has been requested by the field so we’re hoping that adding it to the program opens up the contest to people who may not have participated otherwise.”

With 3D art, the contest is expanded to items such as hand-made sculptures, basket weaving, jewelry, pottery and quilting, as long as it’s three dimensional.

For 2D art, artists can create submissions in oil, watercolor, acrylic, pastel, mixed media, gouache, egg tempera, pen and ink, charcoal, colored pencil, scratch board, markers and metal point. Digital art isn’t included in the contest.

Artists can submit one or two photos of their entry here no later than April 30 at 11:59 p.m. CDT. “Art highlights the inner quality of your creative self,” said Susan Lear, AFSVC community services analyst and art contest program manager.

“Creating a work of art not only gives the artist an avenue to express themselves. It allows others to be inspired by it as well,” Compton said. “Whether they are encouraged to try a project of their own or just to appreciate the art for what it is by recognizing the love and effort that the artist put into the project.

“Anytime we can encourage someone to continue their passion, in this case art, or encourage someone to try something new, we are helping to create a more resilient individual.”

After the competition closes, a panel of judges will look for impact, creativity and technical expertise when deciding the winners in each of these categories: Adult novice and adult accomplished for those 18 and older at the time of entry. Adult novice category is for new or inexperienced artists while accomplished is for those with knowledge based on education, training, experience or those who operate as professional artists. Youth categories, based on the age of the artist at the time of submission, are ages 6-8, pre-teens ages 9-12 and teens ages 13-17.