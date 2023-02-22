Defense Department provides warning to military services regarding poppy seed consumption and military drug testing

Submit Release
WASHINGTON (AFNS) --  

The Department of Defense recently issued a memorandum on Warning Regarding Poppy Seed Consumption and Military Drug Testing. 

Recent data suggests that certain poppy seed varieties may have higher codeine contamination that previously reported. The memorandum warns service members that the consumption of poppy seed products could result in a codeine positive urinalysis result.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Department is encouraging all service members to avoid the consumption of poppy seeds in all forms to include food products and baked goods. As more information becomes available, the Department will revise the policy accordingly.
 
The Warning Regarding Poppy Seed Consumption and Military Drug Testing memorandum can be found here.

