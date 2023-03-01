Verified Health Launches New Website for Medicare Recipients to Sign Up for Free at-Home COVID-19 tests

Verified Health

Get up to 8 free COVID-19 tests as a Medicare recipient before May 11, 2023. Verified Health simplifies the signup process with a user-friendly website.

NOVI, MI, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seniors have until May 11, 2023, to sign up for the CMS program that provides up to eight free at-home COVID-19 tests. Verified Health's website, www.VerifiedHealth.com, offers a simple and streamlined signup process to make it easier for seniors to access the program. By partnering with Verified Health, seniors can receive guidance from healthcare professionals who can help them easily enroll in the program.

This program is crucial for seniors who want to stay healthy and safe during the pandemic. The tests are free and can be done at home without requiring an office visit, providing results in as little as 15 minutes. With a few clicks, Medicare recipients can sign up for the program and receive free at-home COVID-19 tests.

In summary, seniors who are Medicare recipients in the United States can receive up to eight free at-home COVID-19 tests until May 11, 2023, through the CMS program. Verified Health's website makes it easier for seniors to sign up for the program, and they can receive guidance from healthcare professionals. By taking advantage of this opportunity, seniors can stay safe and healthy during the ongoing pandemic.