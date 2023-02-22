Jeb Burton and Ergodyne Hit the Gas on Second Season of NASCAR Xfinity Series Partnership

New team, same tenacity… Burton + Ergodyne are a tandem built for real work

/EIN News/ -- Daytona, FL, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeb Burton and Ergodyne, A Klein Tools Company, kicked off their second season sponsorship in style, flirting with a top-10 finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at the historic Daytona International Speedway. Burton ultimately finished 11th after a final lap wreck moved him back two spots.

Burton announced his move to Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) Bommarito Autosport in January of this year and Ergodyne’s primary placement will be on the No. 27 Chevrolet Camaro SS for the Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard scheduled for August 12th.

Ergodyne’s Tenacious Work Gear® line has built a cult following among work crews thanks to its forward-thinking work gear designs and a distinctive brand that also managed to capture the attention of racing fans in the company’s first season of sponsorship with Burton.

With season-long promotions, exclusive Jeb Burton merchandise and a grand prize giveaway coinciding with the St. Paul, MN-headquartered company’s 40th anniversary and the Pennzoil 150, Ergodyne looks to build on the genuine, loyal fan engagement unique to NASCAR.

“We’ve built our brand and mission around the idea and practice of tenacity. Around the simple truth that accomplishing important goals takes real work and deep commitment,” said Lindsay Herda, VP Marketing, Ergodyne. “To be able to partner with Jeb Burton—a guy who works as hard as anybody in the NXS, a guy who lives and breathes tenacity… we couldn’t ask for a better representation of everything we stand for.”

“Jeb’s fans see the same things we do in him, and they respect and relate with the work that goes into his fight in creating a legacy of his own.”

For his part, Burton, the son of 2002 Daytona 500 winner Ward Burton, reciprocates the loyalty of fans and sponsors with open access and genuine gratitude that makes him easy to cheer for.

“Last year saw its fair share of challenges, that’s for sure,” said Jeb Burton, who has accumulated one win, 13 top-fives and 31 top-10s in over 100 NXS starts. “But giving up is never an option for me. The fans keep me going. The loyalty of my sponsors keeps me going. The desire to grab that checkered flag again keeps me going.”

Burton fans can stay up to date on giveaways, exclusive merchandise and get on the waiting list for the 2023 hero card at ergodyne.com/jeb.

ABOUT ERGODYNE

What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on job sites the world over.

Ergodyne is intensely committed to the safety community and generating disproportionately positive results for workers, safety pros and sellers of our stuff. A passionate, fully committed and growing army of global representatives and authorized distributors are poised and ready to serve the millions of workers all over the world who put our gear on every day and brainwashing those who don’t… yet. We accomplish this through a unique combination of listening, educating, focus and the pursuit of excellence.

ABOUT JORDAN ANDERSON RACING BOMMARITO AUTOSPORT

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) Bommarito Autosport is a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito.

Established in 2018, JAR Bommarito Autosport has competed full-time in the NCTS four times earning a team best back-to-back runner-up finishes in the 2020 & 2021 NextEra 250 season opener at Daytona International Speedway with driver Jordan Anderson.

Expanding to the NXS in 2021 the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS would drive to five Top-Five and six Top-10 finishes with various drivers behind the wheel in its first season. 2022 would see the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS claim the team’s first stage win and a runner-up finish while claiming four Top-10’s with driver Myatt Snider.

In 2023, JAR Bommarito Autosport will continue to grow fielding two full-time entries in the NXS; No. 31 for Parker Retzlaff, and No. 27 for Jeb Burton. JAR Bommarito Autosport will also compete in the NCTS with the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado various drivers in select races.

