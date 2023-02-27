TapClicks to Sponsor and Speak at the Borrell Advertising Conference 2023 in Miami

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics and reporting solutions for media companies, digital marketing agencies, brands and franchises, will participate in a panel at the Borrell Miami Advertising Conference 2023, the premier event for local advertising and marketing executives, held March 5-7, 2023. Hundreds of industry leaders attend annually to focus on revenue strategies, network and learn from dozens of top-name speakers.

Mark Zahar, SVP of Sales and Partnerships at TapClicks, will speak during a Rapid-Fire Case Studies panel on Monday, March 6 at 11:50 AM. Borrell states, “This exciting and informative session features a half-dozen five-minute case studies of dynamic, profitable programs presented in rapid-fire succession. This is one of the most popular features of Borrell’s event.”

TapClicks is also a bronze sponsor of the event. To set up an advance meeting with TapClicks during the show, please email kate@tapclicks.com.

To register for the Borrell conference, see https://borrellmiami.com/registration-info.

About TapClicks

TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics and reporting solutions for digital marketing. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.