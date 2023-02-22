Submit Release
Update: FOFILLS Public Comment Period Extended Through March 31

OPWDD is pleased to announce that the public comment period on the draft Request for Applications (RFA) for the OPWDD program: Funding Opportunity for Independent Living Letters of Support (FOFILLS) that was announced on November 29, 2022 has been extended until March 31, 2023.

An informational webinar on the draft RFA has been recorded and is now available on the OPWDD website. 

Submitted comments will assist OPWDD in developing a new process for reviewing long-term funding requests for Housing Subsidies for housing proposals that do not include State or New York City capital funding. Comments may be submitted by email to [email protected] or by US mail to the OPWDD Housing Team at 44 Holland Ave, Albany NY 12229

The FOFILLS application will be used to request groups of housing subsidies for people with developmental disabilities who will live together with four or more people with developmental disabilities in an apartment, a single-family home or a group of co-located houses owned by an approved OPWDD provider.

Following the comment period, OPWDD will release a response to the public comments it receives and communicate the changes that will be made to the Request for Applications in response to the comments. OPWDD will release the final application for these funds in late spring of 2023.

