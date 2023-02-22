FOFILLS Update: Public Comment Period extended

UPDATE: The comment period for FOFILLS has been extended to March 31, 2023. Learn more here

OPWDD is pleased to announce the extension of the public comment period on the recently released draft Request for Applications for the OPWDD program: Funding Opportunity for Independent Living Letters of Support (FOFILLS).

On November 29, OPWDD announced an opportunity for stakeholders to comment on the draft Request for Applications for the FOFILLS process. Submitted comments will assist OPWDD in developing a new process for reviewing long-term funding requests for Housing Subsidies for housing proposals that do not include State or New York City capital funding. The comment period is now extended to January 31, 2023. All comments should be submitted to [email protected].

The FOFILLS application will be used to request groups of housing subsidies for people with developmental disabilities who will live together with four or more people with developmental disabilities in an apartment, a single-family home or a group of co-located houses owned by an approved OPWDD provider.

Following the comment period, OPWDD will release a response to the public comments it receives and communicate the changes that will be made to the Request for Applications in response to the comments. OPWDD will release the final application for these funds in late spring of 2023.

Link to Draft RFA

Link to ADM