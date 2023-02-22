CocoonWeaver App is an Audio Note Taking Tool Offering Users a Safe, Creative and Reflective Space to Gather Thoughts
App uses voice notes and transcription to help users instantly collect and organize ideas into colorful categoriesZURICH, SWITZERLAND, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CocoonWeaver app, a specialized audio note taking tool, and the only one focused on creativity, privacy and personalised overviews, is now available on the Apple App Store.
More than a transcription device, CocoonWeaver offers users a safe, creative and reflective space to collect thoughts, fleeting ideas and inspired musings that often arise when people are on the go or in the flow.
The app’s creator found that using a pen or “taps” to write things down was not always practical, convenient or useful. He created the app to tackle this challenge using hands-free, voice-activated functionality. Users can record voice notes, with transcription, enabling them to instantly collect and organize ideas into colorful categories.
But the core of CocoonWeaver’s use derives from a deeper message: using the technology as a surface for self-reflection and boosting creative thinking. The app follows the ideas of Jungian psychology, which sees self-reflective analysis about thoughts or even dreams as key to understanding and aiding creative projects and helping us understand our inner motivations, desires and dreams.
CocoonWeaver appeals to artists, journalists or entrepreneurs, people who naturally have lots of ideas they want to record and keep track of, and who are often on the move.
Adults who display tendencies toward attention deficit disorders are a primary user group as well. Nonetheless, its intuitive design and functionality work well for anyone seeking to collect and organize their thoughts in a gorgeous, fun and minimalistic interface.
CocoonWeaver users use simple voice commands to instantly start creating categories and recording notes. Users can also use a voice command to add a note to an existing category they previously made and add punctuation.
Other features include a double tap phone feature to start recording, a unique interface designed for simple and intuitive overviews so users don’t need to fumble around making folders, and unlimited transcriptions.
CocoonWeaver also offers users distinctive security and privacy. All data is stored on the user’s device, rather than on the cloud. It is ad- and analytics-free.
Early user reviews have been quite positive. Highlights include:
• “This app is incredibly convenient, user friendly and safe for personal and creative expression. I’ve been making voice notes for music and venting purposes for years and didn’t realize how convenient it would’ve been to be able to read it all as well.”
• “So much better than Apple’s voice memos. Much more capabilities such as the auto diction and the ability to categorize your thoughts.”
• “Really love using this as an aide mémoire and for longer ramblings. Feels safe, personal and just right for me. I’m going to try it for recording my presentations too.”
For more information about CocoonWeaver, which is available on Apple’s App Store, visit cocoonweaver.com.
About CocoonWeaver
CocoonWeaver harnesses the power of transcription (we call it weaving!), which lets you sort ideas easily by using simple voice commands! “Talking” your thoughts out loud enhances your creative thinking, is a natural and quick way to take note of the moment, and enables you to remain more in contact with the world around you.
###
Media Relations
CocoonWeaver
email us here