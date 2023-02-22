Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,114 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,426 in the last 365 days.

ASPRS Announces May 2023 GeoByte!

SeaSketch 2.0: A New, Free and Open-source Software Service for Map-based Surveys and Collaborative Geodesign

May 5th at 12 Noon ET


Originally launched in 2012, SeaSketch (www.seasketch.org) was developed to support the collaborative geodesign of marine spatial plans. Users can visualize dynamic maps, contribute information by way of map-based surveys, sketch and evaluate prospective zones (such as marine protected areas), and share designs in interactive forums. The new version of SeaSketch, available in the first quarter of 2023, substantially benefits users through new and improved functionality including (1) mobile / table compatibility, (2) vector-based map rendering to improve performance, (3) capabilities for working offline, (4) data hosting, (5) built-in cartographic tools and (6) an entirely free and open-source code base. I will demonstrate the core user-facing and administrative tools, drawing from a number of ongoing participatory mapping projects using SeaSketch on a national scale. Attendees will learn the basics for creating their own bespoke SeaSketch projects.


Presenter: Will McClintock, Ph.D.


Will McClintock is a marine scientist at the National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis (NCEAS) within the University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB). He has over 20 years of experience developing and implementing software tools for marine spatial planning (MSP), conservation and fisheries management. As a member of the Blue Prosperity Coalition, he is currently supporting MSP in The Maldives, The Azores, Bermuda, Samoa, Fiji and other geographies. Other past and ongoing project locations include the US, UK, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, The Cook Islands, Gyana, Reunion, Indonesia and Australia. He received a B.A. in Biology from Earlham College, M.S. in Behavioral Ecology from the University of Cincinnati, M.A. in Counseling Psychology from Pacifica Graduate Institute, and a Ph.D. in Ecology, Evolution and Marine Biology from UCSB.


All live GeoBytes are complimentary to everyone. Click HERE to register for ASPRS GeoByte.

You just read:

ASPRS Announces May 2023 GeoByte!

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.