ASPRS Announces May 2023 GeoByte!

SeaSketch 2.0: A New, Free and Open-source Software Service for Map-based Surveys and Collaborative Geodesign

May 5th at 12 Noon ET





Originally launched in 2012, SeaSketch (www.seasketch.org) was developed to support the collaborative geodesign of marine spatial plans. Users can visualize dynamic maps, contribute information by way of map-based surveys, sketch and evaluate prospective zones (such as marine protected areas), and share designs in interactive forums. The new version of SeaSketch, available in the first quarter of 2023, substantially benefits users through new and improved functionality including (1) mobile / table compatibility, (2) vector-based map rendering to improve performance, (3) capabilities for working offline, (4) data hosting, (5) built-in cartographic tools and (6) an entirely free and open-source code base. I will demonstrate the core user-facing and administrative tools, drawing from a number of ongoing participatory mapping projects using SeaSketch on a national scale. Attendees will learn the basics for creating their own bespoke SeaSketch projects.





Presenter: Will McClintock, Ph.D.





Will McClintock is a marine scientist at the National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis (NCEAS) within the University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB). He has over 20 years of experience developing and implementing software tools for marine spatial planning (MSP), conservation and fisheries management. As a member of the Blue Prosperity Coalition, he is currently supporting MSP in The Maldives, The Azores, Bermuda, Samoa, Fiji and other geographies. Other past and ongoing project locations include the US, UK, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, The Cook Islands, Gyana, Reunion, Indonesia and Australia. He received a B.A. in Biology from Earlham College, M.S. in Behavioral Ecology from the University of Cincinnati, M.A. in Counseling Psychology from Pacifica Graduate Institute, and a Ph.D. in Ecology, Evolution and Marine Biology from UCSB.





All live GeoBytes are complimentary to everyone. Click HERE to register for ASPRS GeoByte.