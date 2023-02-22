Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Electronic Toilet Paper Dispenser (MBQ-292)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- " I work in environmental sanitation at a hospital and COVID has exposed all the germs and diseases that can happen through touch," said an inventor from Bronx, New York "so I invented the MOTION T.P., "My design provides sanitary way to dispense toilet paper and eliminates the spread of germs."

The invention provides an improved sanitary design for dispensing toilet paper. This refillable design decreases the spread of germs and diseases. In addition, controlled dispensing could help with cost effectiveness for companies. This design could also be a great help to the elderly and disabled when using public restrooms.

The original design was submitted to the New York, N.Y. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. MBQ-292, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

