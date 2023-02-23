Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,069 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,592 in the last 365 days.

Federal Lawsuit filed by Public Investors against Legend Venture Partners, LLC in the Southern District of New York

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Brandon Dei, PLLC and SA Law Group, PLLC announces that a multi-Plaintiff investor federal lawsuit has been filed against Legend Venture Partners, LLC, Legend Advisors, LLC, and its owners Steven Lacaj, and Robert Davy Savage in the Southern District of New York on February 6, 2023 under Index No. 23-cv-00960-JPO. The complaint alleges, among other things, that Legend Advisors, LLC is nothing more than a continuation of the notorious investment broker-dealer firm, StraightPath Venture Partners, LLC, who is currently being investigated by the United States Securities Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice. The federal complaint is brought by Plaintiff investors from all across the country and includes a transcribed phone conversation that was had with one of the investor Plaintiffs and a representative at Legend Venture Partners, LLC.

If you are an investor and have invested with Legend Venture Partners, LLC or StraightPath Venture Partners, LLC, please call SA Law Group at (202) 444-4222.

Brandon Dei
The Law Offices of Brandon Dei, PLLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Federal Lawsuit filed by Public Investors against Legend Venture Partners, LLC in the Southern District of New York

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.