Federal Lawsuit filed by Public Investors against Legend Venture Partners, LLC in the Southern District of New York
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Brandon Dei, PLLC and SA Law Group, PLLC announces that a multi-Plaintiff investor federal lawsuit has been filed against Legend Venture Partners, LLC, Legend Advisors, LLC, and its owners Steven Lacaj, and Robert Davy Savage in the Southern District of New York on February 6, 2023 under Index No. 23-cv-00960-JPO. The complaint alleges, among other things, that Legend Advisors, LLC is nothing more than a continuation of the notorious investment broker-dealer firm, StraightPath Venture Partners, LLC, who is currently being investigated by the United States Securities Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice. The federal complaint is brought by Plaintiff investors from all across the country and includes a transcribed phone conversation that was had with one of the investor Plaintiffs and a representative at Legend Venture Partners, LLC.
If you are an investor and have invested with Legend Venture Partners, LLC or StraightPath Venture Partners, LLC, please call SA Law Group at (202) 444-4222.
Brandon Dei
The Law Offices of Brandon Dei, PLLC
