Prem Meats Issues Voluntary Class I Recall of Pasties​

MADISON, Wis. — Prem Meats in Prairie du Sac, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for packaged pasties sold at retail. The affected products carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 350 and include:

Beet pot pie, 1-lb. individually packaged with package code 90105



Chicken pot pie, 1-lb. individually packaged with package code 90104

Beef pasty, 1-lb. individually packaged with package code 90103

Chicken broccoli pot pie, 1-lb. individually packa​ged with package code 90133

The package codes can be found directly below the barcode on product labels.

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during routine inspection activities. Evidence shows that the products were produced without an approved formula and without the benefit of inspection. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA's website at fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Gavin Prem, Prem Meats, at (608) 588-2164.

USDA Recall Classifications

Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death. Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product. Class III This is a situation where use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.





