GENDER ADVOCATE LAUNCHES VEGAN BEAUTY AND SKINCARE PRODUCTS TO BUILD CONFIDENCE IN WOMEN

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Successful women who look good on paper but haven't yet accepted their greatness will now have a cosmetics and skincare line that supports the whole woman. The added bonus is that the line is an ethical alternative: vegan. Formidable Woman Beauty made its debut in SOHO, NY. It is one of the few skincare retailers making sure customers can enjoy confidence, beautiful skin and high-end products without harming animals or the environment.

The mission at Formidable Woman Beauty is to help women unbecome and live out loud. The beauty company does this through education, advocacy and its
signature product creation.

“We always begin with skin and makeup because how we look often impacts how we feel. While we don't stop here, it's an important launching pad,” explains Formidable Woman founder Dr. Shekina Farr. “Confidence-first isn’t just our expertise—it’s our mission.”

