Rockerbox Hosts "Tax Credit Optimization" Event to Assist Staffing Firms and Restaurant Owners Improve Cash Flow

Work Opportunity Tax Credits, Empowerment Zones, Employee Retention Tax Credits, ACA Administration to Improve Cash Flow

DALLAS , TEXAS , US , February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rockerbox has created a two-day event to help staffing firms and restaurant business owners learn how tax credit programs can improve cash flow.

Rockerbox has created a bundle for staffing firms and restaurant owners that includes the following solutions:
Payroll Processing and Administration
ACA Administration
WOTC Optimization
Empowerment Zones Optimization
FICA Tip Credits (restaurants only)
Cost Segregation

When the bundle of solutions is executed appropriately, Rockerbox can improve an employer’s cash flow up to 40%.

Rockerbox created an event, called the Rockerbox Mining Camp, that demonstrates how the Rockerbox Bundle for staffing firms and restaurants can improve cash flow, eliminate paper-based, and manual processes.

The Mining Camp is a 36-hour immersion into Rockerbox' optimization methodology, technology, best practices, and case studies. Rockerbox will fly two decision makers from each interested employer to Dallas to attend the Mining Camp: this includes airfare, hotels, meals and transportation (certain eligibility requirements must be met first).

Attendees will be flown into Dallas on Thursday afternoon. Rockerbox will host a welcome reception and dinner on Thursday evening. Friday morning, all attendees will have breakfast together and walk through five (5) hours of optimization best practices. Lunch will be provided to all attendees before a question and answer session and then adjourn. Attendees will be back home Friday evening.

The intent of the Rockerbox Bundle is to showcase how optimization methodologies, technology, best practices, and case studies can be leveraged to improve cash flow.

The Rockerbox Mining Camp is free and there is no obligation.


Register for the next Rockerbox Mining Camp here
https://bit.ly/40IaKqc

Contact the experts at Rockerbox:
info@rockerbox.tech

Philip Wentworth
Rockerox
+1 469-461-1912
email us here

You just read:

