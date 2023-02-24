Submit Release
Your Ideal Retirement Book Tops Amazon Best-Seller Lists

Authors Ian E. James, Timothy Turner, Steven Kanner, Brian Mitteldorf and John Sellas contributed their financial expertise about retirement and taxes.

It’s a great feeling to have some recognition for all the hard work that goes into a book like this. And to hit the top of the Amazon Best-Seller lists the is a huge plus.”
— Tim Turner
MARIETTA, GA, USA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new book hit best-seller lists on Amazon.com within 24 hours of release. It was ranked #1 in the Kindle “Tax Law” category, #1 in the Kindle “Interest Economics” and also #2 in the “Financial Interest” category. This book brings together five financial experts sharing their extensive years of experience in the financial industry in regards to planning for retirement. The authors Ian E. James, Timothy Turner, Steven Kanner, Brian Mitteldorf and John Sellas all worked together to create this edition. You can purchase the book on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/YOUR-IDEAL-RETIREMENT-Strategies-Leveraging/dp/B0BGCD74PY

Your Ideal Retirement – Volume 1 is the first in a series of books highlighting the experience of financial experts around the country who specialize in ethically serving the individual needs of their clients through education and dedication to their work. In this volume, the book shares the knowledge of Timothy Turner, Steven Kanner, Brian Mitteldorf and John Sellas as they travel through their careers and share stories of successful retirement planning as well as covering some of the misconceptions and pitfalls.

Turner, very happy about the success of the book stated, “It’s a great feeling to have some recognition for all the hard work that goes into a book like this. And to hit the top of the Amazon Best-Seller lists the is a huge plus. I hope a lot of people read “Your Ideal Retirement” and learn from it.”

Ian James is an experienced financial planner that services South Louisiana and many other states. He has 25 years of experience in the financial planning industry. He founded Capital Financial Group in 2007 after working for one of the largest financial firms in the country for over a decade. See www.225wealth.com or www.409wealth.com

Timothy Turner founded Torrid Technologies to offer “keep it simple” financial planning software to consumers and financial advisors. See https://www.RetirementView.com

Steven Kanner, CFP®, ChFC® with over 40 years of experience in the financial planning industry and Brian Mitteldorf, DC, with over 35 years business experience founded Wealth Preservation Planning LLC. See https://wppllc.net

John Sellas, CPA is a principal with National Retirement Plan Services, Inc. based on Florida. See https://www.NationalRetirementPlanServices.com

Heather Steht
Torrid Technologies, Inc.
+1 888-333-5095
support@torrid-tech.com

