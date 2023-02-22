Allen University Names New Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communications- Ms. Tacara L. Carpenter

Tacara Carpenter, Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communications

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen University is pleased to welcome Ms. Tacara L. Carpenter to the position of Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communications. As Associate Vice President, Ms. Carpenter will be responsible for developing and implementing the long-term marketing and communication vision of the Allen University Brand.

Ms. Carpenter brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in brand and campaign management, marketing research, layout and design and copywriting from a career in marketing that spans over 10 years. She obtained a Bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina in Journalism, with a concentration in Advertising. She also earned a Master of Arts degree from Webster University in Management and Leadership. Over the course of her career, Ms. Carpenter has provided marketing and design services to government agencies, non-profit organizations, start-up companies, healthcare agencies, and institutions of higher education, to include the University of South Carolina and South Carolina State University.

“We are happy to have Ms. Carpenter join the Institutional Advancement Department and the Allen University leadership team as a whole. We believe she will prove to be an asset to the University and will continue to further the vision.”-Dr. Ernest McNealey, President.

Ms. Carpenter is a Columbia native, and proud graduate of W.J. Keenan High School. She attributes much of her success to the support of her village, her family, and her upbringing in the historic Greenview Community. “My grandmother, Carrie M. Reese made sure that I understood the importance of legacy and whose shoulders I stood on to get to where I am today. For this opportunity, I am immensely grateful. I have been tasked with a great responsibility and look forward to continuing the advancement of the Allen University brand as well as the vision of our President.”-Tacara L. Carpenter

For more information, contact the Office of Institutional Advancement, at (803) 376-5717 or tcarpenter@alleuniversity.edu.