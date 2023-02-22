Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,144 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,649 in the last 365 days.

Allen University Names New Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communications- Ms. Tacara L. Carpenter

T. Carpenter Headshot

Tacara Carpenter, Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communications

...A wealth of knowledge and expertise in brand and campaign management, marketing research, layout/design & copywriting from a career that spans over 10 years.

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen University is pleased to welcome Ms. Tacara L. Carpenter to the position of Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communications. As Associate Vice President, Ms. Carpenter will be responsible for developing and implementing the long-term marketing and communication vision of the Allen University Brand.

Ms. Carpenter brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in brand and campaign management, marketing research, layout and design and copywriting from a career in marketing that spans over 10 years. She obtained a Bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina in Journalism, with a concentration in Advertising. She also earned a Master of Arts degree from Webster University in Management and Leadership. Over the course of her career, Ms. Carpenter has provided marketing and design services to government agencies, non-profit organizations, start-up companies, healthcare agencies, and institutions of higher education, to include the University of South Carolina and South Carolina State University.

“We are happy to have Ms. Carpenter join the Institutional Advancement Department and the Allen University leadership team as a whole. We believe she will prove to be an asset to the University and will continue to further the vision.”-Dr. Ernest McNealey, President.

Ms. Carpenter is a Columbia native, and proud graduate of W.J. Keenan High School. She attributes much of her success to the support of her village, her family, and her upbringing in the historic Greenview Community. “My grandmother, Carrie M. Reese made sure that I understood the importance of legacy and whose shoulders I stood on to get to where I am today. For this opportunity, I am immensely grateful. I have been tasked with a great responsibility and look forward to continuing the advancement of the Allen University brand as well as the vision of our President.”-Tacara L. Carpenter

For more information, contact the Office of Institutional Advancement, at (803) 376-5717 or tcarpenter@alleuniversity.edu.

Tacara L. Carpenter
Allen University-Department of Institutional Advancement
+1 803-376-5717
tcarpenter@allenuniversity.edu

You just read:

Allen University Names New Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communications- Ms. Tacara L. Carpenter

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.