UZBEKISTAN, February 21 - The Presidents of Uzbekistan and Egypt discuss the prospects for developing collaboration and bringing them to a new level of comprehensive partnership

On February 21, talks between the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi took place at the Al-Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo.

The heads of state discussed in detail the issues of further building up cooperation between Uzbekistan and Egypt and agreed to bring relations to the level of a comprehensive partnership.

The key topics of the talks were the cardinal expansion of collaboration in politics, security, trade and industrial cooperation, as well as building up cultural, humanitarian and educational ties.

The Presidents noted the commonality of the ongoing reforms within the framework of Egypt Vision 2030 and the Development Strategy of New Uzbekistan.

The President of Uzbekistan congratulated the President of Egypt on the successful holding of the Climate Change Conference (COP 27).

During the talks, the leaders noted with satisfaction the dynamic development of bilateral relations, the intensification of a broad political dialogue, the provision of mutual support within the framework of international organizations such as the UN, the OIC, the SCO and the Non-Aligned Movement, and the intensification of inter-parliamentary ties.

The parties expressed interest in exchanging experience in fighting corruption, countering modern security challenges and threats, and mutual support for international initiatives to stabilize and rebuild Afghanistan.

At the talks, special attention was paid to the development of trade, economic and investment cooperation. The Presidents highly appreciated the results of the Uzbekistan – Egypt business events held on the eve of the visit of the President of Uzbekistan.

Agreements were reached on creating favorable conditions for attracting mutual investments. Taking into account the complementary nature of the economies of the two countries, 5 specific areas of cooperation in the gas chemical, textile, electrical, jewelry and pharmaceutical industries have been defined.

For the development of industrial cooperation and the establishment of highly profitable joint ventures, it was proposed to use the possibilities of free economic zones available in Uzbekistan.

The parties discussed the prospects for the implementation of joint projects in the energy sector, as well as measures to develop transport routes linking Uzbekistan and Egypt.

The importance of the development of cultural, humanitarian and religious ties was emphasized. An agreement was reached on the development of cooperation in training specialists in the Arabic language. The President of Uzbekistan proposed to jointly organize the Global Forum of Arabists in 2024.

The heads of state also exchanged views on the current international and regional issues.

The meeting took place in an open, warm and friendly atmosphere. Following the meeting, Shavkat Mirziyoyev invited Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to visit Uzbekistan.

Source: UzA