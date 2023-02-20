Submit Release
An official welcoming ceremony of the President of Uzbekistan takes place

UZBEKISTAN, February 20 - On February 21, the official welcoming ceremony of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is in the Arab Republic of Egypt on an official visit, was held at the Al-Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo.

A guard of honor was lined up on the palace square in honor of the distinguished guest.

The President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi warmly welcomed the President of Uzbekistan and invited him to the pedestal.

The military band played the national anthems of the two countries.

The heads of state bypassed the guard of honor and greeted the members of the official delegations.

After the ceremony of joint photographing, bilateral talks at the highest level began.

Source: UzA

