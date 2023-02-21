Submit Release
President of Uzbekistan completes his visit to Egypt

UZBEKISTAN, February 21 - The two-day visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Egypt was fruitful.

On the second day of the visit, talks were held with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Following their results, the heads of state adopted a Joint Statement, documents were signed between the ministries and agencies of the two countries.

The Presidents made press statements.

Following the visit, the Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Saleh and other officials saw off the distinguished guest at Cairo International Airport. The President of Uzbekistan departed for Tashkent.

Source: UzA

