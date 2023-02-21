The implementation progress of investment projects was discussed

UZBEKISTAN, February 21 - A meeting was held at the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan under the leadership of First Deputy Minister Nozimjon Kholmurodov, which was attended by heads of ministries, departments, industry associations, commercial banks and project implementation groups.

The meeting reviewed the results of the activities carried out in 2022 to implement investment projects with the participation of international financial institutions and foreign government financial organizations, as well as the execution of implementation schedules. Topical issues arising during the implementation of projects and ways to solve them, as well as the current state of implementation of 103 investment projects included in the investment programs for 2023 and measures to accelerate the process of their commissioning were also discussed.

It was noted that as part of the implementation of investment projects with the participation of international financial institutions and foreign government financial organizations, 21.3 million USD of borrowed funds were disbursed at the end of January 2023, 106% of forecast indicators were met.

The reports of the heads of relevant ministries and departments, commercial banks and Project Implementation Groups on the implementation of investment projects, their high-quality and timely commissioning were heard in a critical manner.

As a result of the meeting, the relevant managers were given specific instructions on the development of "Roadmaps" to accelerate the implementation of projects and ensure the implementation of approved forecast indicators.

Source: Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan