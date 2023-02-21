Uzbekistan, Egypt strengthen comprehensive cooperation

UZBEKISTAN, February 21 - As part of the visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the Arab Republic of Egypt, documents on the results of Uzbekistan – Egypt high-level talks were signed.

The heads of state adopted a Joint Statement aimed at enhancing collaboration in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and educational fields.

In the presence of the Presidents, several bilateral documents were also signed providing for the development of interaction between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, as well as the Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan and the General Authority for Investments of Egypt, cooperation in quarantine and plant protection, organizing public health, attracting investments and strengthening bilateral investment relations, technical regulation, exchange of experience on development issues.

Memoranda of understanding were also signed between the Center for Islamic Civilization of Uzbekistan, the Institute of Oriental Studies named after Abu Rayhan Beruni and the National Library and Archives of Egypt.

Source: UzA