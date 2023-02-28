Dean C. Gardner Delves Into Postmodern Fiction Through Poetry
An empirical look at the mysteries of life through the lens of a Christian phenomenologistCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One may marvel upon the mystery of life once in their lifetimes. For one, Christian phenomenologist Dean C. Gardner had too, and he dived deep into it, writing his recent release, The War of Principalities.
The War of Principalities, as the title suggests, documents the conflicts of a number of levels in the experiential. Gardner explores the realities of the mystery of life in six sections of free verse poetry and dedicates the book to the memory of Nam Jin, his precious second wife.
In an excerpt, he writes, “So / Eternity begins / In the here and now / As thoughts probe / Things in themselves / As meditation sees / Through the looking glass / Of Truth / As faith in the word / Speaks in the language / Of the always already there.”
Technically a proem, The War of Principalities is an attempt at postmodern fiction, a subject to which Gardner has furthered in his work of literature—other titles being Anthem of Hope and Images of Being There. Writing books regularly, about two a year, the Christian phenomenologist has also written other books in the stream of consciousness.
Gardner has always wanted to be a writer as early as thirteen years young. His mother told him that he needed to be equipped to be a writer. Fifty years later, with eight years worth of degrees in BA in English and journalism, MA in creative writing, and doctoral studies in literary criticism, Gardner published his first book, COLLECTED CHAPBOOKS.
Contemplate the realities of the mystery of life with The War of Principalities by Dean C. Gardner. Grab a copy across major online bookstore platforms and discover more books from the author on his website at booksbydeancgardner.com.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube