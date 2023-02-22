Practical Manifestation Course For Parents To Achieve Work & Life Goals Launched

Meditating Human Project Manage Your Manifestations Course Tiffany Antoine

Meditating Human has launched a new online manifestation course which offers guidance on techniques that practitioners can use to improve their lives.

Everyone gets what they want by planning out how they want things to manifest. Planning helps people to figure out different ways to get what they desire.” — Tiffany Antoine

USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new course teaches practical approaches to manifestation for goal-oriented individuals. Participants will learn foundational phrases, goal identification, and strategies for level setting and raising vibration.

More information can be found at: https://meditatinghuman.com/course

The goal of the latest release is to assist participants in achieving their work and personal goals. It teaches frameworks that can be used to build systems and improve productivity, in addition to developing a plan of action that can help them to achieve sustainable efficiency.

'Project Manage Your Manifestations' is centered on five pillars of action, beginning with level setting to form a strong foundation. From there, the program progresses to finding clarity, creating desire, knowing the goal is obtainable, and achieving it through actionable strategies.

Manifestation is the act of bringing something into being through thought, visualization, and belief. It is a process that involves setting a clear intention and focusing on it with positive energy and belief in its eventual attainment.

By setting clear intentions and focusing on them with belief and positivity, students can shape their reality in a way that aligns with their goals and desires. The modules are applicable to both work and home situations and can be leveraged when students are faced with challenges or setbacks. It can help to generate the confidence and determination to pursue growth and create a desirable lifestyle.

The course is run by Tiffany Antoine, who has an MBA in management and a graduate certification in project management. She hosts the YouTube channel 'Meditating Human’, and writes frequently about manifestations and goal setting.

With over 20 years of experience in purposeful meditation and manifestation, she has channeled this into a replicable framework that others can now use. Through the course, she aims to encourage more people to actively envision and pursue their goals. It helps participants to shift their focus from negative thoughts and beliefs to positive ones.

She states: “Everyone gets what they want by planning out how they want things to manifest. Planning helps people to figure out different ways to get what they desire.”

Interested parties can learn more at: https://meditatinghuman.com/course

Project Manage Your Manifestations Course Preview