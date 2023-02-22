Boston Green Tech Startup Reduces Industrial Manufacturer's kWh Consumption By More Than 30%
Onics Energy Solutions Delivered A Verified Energy Savings of 32.6% with the Onics OES-11 Passive Harmonic Filter
The Onics OES-11 Passive Harmonic Filter is installed on every wye-connected electrical sub panel and ground neutral application throughout a facility
Passive Harmonic Filter Technology Significantly Decreases Energy Waste & Increases Equipment Reliability
“Our passive harmonic filters have helped our clients to reduce energy waste, increase equipment reliability, and advance their ESG initiatives,” said Chris LoPilato, CEO of Onics Energy Solutions. “This installation was no exception! We guarantee a minimum 5% kWh reduction to our clients, so we are delighted by the results we were able to deliver to this facility.”
Due to the facility’s load configurations and stop-and-go, small batch manufacturing runs, the manufacturer experienced pronounced levels of harmonic distortion in its electrical distribution system, which led to lower power quality, higher peak currents, significant energy waste, and higher electricity costs. In addition, harmonics can be linked to costly maintenance issues including motor tripping, equipment overheating, frequent lighting replacement, and unplanned production shutdowns.
To combat the harmful effects of harmonics, the manufacturer installed Onics OES-11 Passive Neutral and Ground Harmonic Filters throughout its entire facility. The Onics OES-11 is a passive, inductive, and non-invasive neutral and ground harmonic filter installed in parallel on the cold side of each 480V/277V and 208V/120V wye-connected electrical sub panel and ground neutral location throughout a facility. The device is rated for panels up to 600V.
Once installed, the Onics OES-11 passive harmonic filters mitigate - and in some cases eliminate - high level harmonic waveforms, smoothing out what is fed back to the transformer through ground and reducing overall kWh consumption. Onics guarantees every client a minimum 5% kWh reduction with results depending on the facility profile and load configuration.
After a reporting period of 58 days, a licensed, 3rd party Measurement and Verification (M&V) Energy Expert analyzed power consumption data and production KPIs to calculate a total kWh reduction of 32.6% resulting from the installation of Onics OES-11 Passive Harmonic Filters.
Technical Highlights of the Onics OES-11 Passive Harmonic Filter
• Power - Rated for 120-600 Volts
• Type of Device - Passive Neutral and Ground Harmonic Filter
• Unit Measures - 4-1/2” x 4-1/2” x 2”
• Weight - 3.4 lbs
• Installation Time - Approximately 15-30 minutes per electrical panel
• Structure - Closed, sealed and encased in a weatherproof sealed unit contained inside a NEMA-3R box – no moving parts – no capacitors, resistors or circuit boards
• Safety Tested - UL compliant and CSA listed
• Certification - Independently tested and certified by Met Laboratories (UL 916 standards and guidelines)
• Emissions - Consumes no power and emits no emissions
• Deployment - Deployed in single-phase, three-phase, multi-phase, single-panel and multiple-panel environments with a neutral bus bar (neutral line) and/or ground neutral application
• Installation Details - Hard wired in parallel inside or outside of electrical box on cold side OR ground neutral / soft start applications
• Country of Origin - USA
ABOUT ONICS ENERGY SOLUTIONS
Onics Energy Solutions decreases energy spend, improves equipment reliability, and contributes to ESG advancements with the Onics OES-11 Passive Neutral and Ground Harmonic Filter, a passive, inductive filter installed on the cold side of electrical panels through a facility. The Onics OES-11 mitigates - and in some cases eliminates - harmonic distortion in a facility’s electrical distribution system, lowering unnecessary kWh consumption as a result.
By filtering out harmonic distortion and cleaning the current fed back to ground, Onics Energy Solutions guarantees a minimum 5% kWh reduction. Learn more at https://www.onicsenergy.com
