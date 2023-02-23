Versasec and Sektor Group partner to address granular level identity security across Australia and New Zealand
Cybersecurity leaders establish partnership to meet evolving business battle-ground needs.SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, February 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Versasec announces partnership with Sektor Group, to address security in identity at the granular level, in the APAC region, with a focus on Australia and New Zealand. Versasec’s credential management system, will be distributed through Sektor Group’s partner channel to accelerate the adoption of Identity and Access Management solutions.
“In the last few years, we’ve seen the primary attack surface in our region move well beyond the traditional perimeter.” According to David Long, General Manager Sektor Cyber and Duo, “It’s no longer feasible to secure a network alone; organisations need to be working at a much more granular level and the identity is quickly becoming the new battle-ground. Versasec’s ability to facilitate and accelerate the adoption of Identity and Access Management solutions made it a clear decision for us to partner with them across the APAC region.”
Contact Sektor Group for a Versasec credential management demo: sales@sektor.com.au, sales@duo.co.nz.
Versasec’s award-winning software has empowered businesses around the world to adopt multi-factor authentication, certificate-based authentication, and reach a Zero Trust model. Versasec customers remain on top of the latest cybersecurity technologies and best practices for identity management, ahead of cyber criminals in an ever-evolving cyber world.
During the pandemic, Australia saw the highest number of attacks and severity. According to research by Imperva, businesses rushed response with digital transformation created further vulnerabilities. Sektor Group is quickly responding through its 13 years of built reputation and 220 reseller partnerships across 13 cities, five in Australia.
Through their established channel, Sektor Group, delivers innovative and efficient information security, among other technologies. The trusted leader engages in constant research of industry and technology trends. Focused on building trusted vendor relationships, they ensure partners have the latest to serve customers and deliver the best technology.
"After over a decade of successful operations in the ANZ market, Sektor has established a comprehensive understanding of the unique cybersecurity needs of its customers. As a result, Versasec is thrilled to partner with Sektor to deliver vSEC:CMS to companies of all sizes throughout the APAC region. With Sektor's deep expertise in the market and Versasec's cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, we look forward to helping businesses protect their sensitive information and secure their data against potential threats," announced William Houry, VP of Sales at Versasec.
About Versasec
Versasec, an established global leader in Identity and Access Management, provides highly secure, powerful systems for end-to-end credential orchestration. In an increasingly connected world with growing numbers of remote workers, cyber threats, and legacy authenticators, Versasec serves as a cornerstone in every enterprise security implementation to build a zero-trust architecture. Trusted by organizations and corporations worldwide, Versasec serves the public and private sectors in government, defense, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and more. Versasec is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
About Sektor Group
Sektor specialises in delivering innovative and efficient technologies for the retail, networking, information security, physical security, healthcare, ergonomics and mobility markets. Their passionate, dedicated and deeply knowledgeable team is second to none, offering unparalleled industry and technology expertise to help their partners build winning solutions for their customers.
PR Contacts
Gabriela Peralta, +1 (855) 655-6281, info@versasec.com
Sektor Group, sales@sektor.com.au, sales@duo.co.nz
Gabriela PERALTA
Versasec LLC
+1 855-655-6281
email us here