REIX Announces Latest Upgrades Across SiiLA Platforms

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, REIX Corp., a leader in delivering innovative cloud-based data and analytics solutions for the commercial real estate industry, announced that SiiLA, the premier subscription-based market data and analytics platform covering the commercial real estate market in Latin America, has unveiled several key upgrades to its best-in-class platforms.

The latest upgrades to enhance the user experience across all SiiLA platforms include:

• Detailed product descriptions for our industry leading market intelligence solutions including: SiiLA Market Analytics, Indices, Investor Survey, Academy and SPOT.

• Targeted information for primary partner segments with solutions pages for Institutional Investors, Owners, Developers, Tenants, Corporate Occupiers, Brokerage Firms, Valuation Advisors, Service Providers and REIT Investors.

• One-stop, centralized login to our industry leading platforms.

• All content now available in Portuguese, Spanish and English.

• New Market Analytics property analyze search filters and dashboards facilitating powerful real time analysis.

• Access to the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate properties for Lease and Sale across Brazil and Mexico via SiiLA SPOT.

• Latest industry news to stay informed on LATAM commercial real estate market trends.

“SiiLA is starting the year on a great note with the recent debut of upgraded, customer centered websites across all our platforms. Prior to SiiLA, it was nearly impossible to get access to the reliable market data needed to drive informed decision making. We recognized this as an opportunity to develop a trusted, independent source for commercial real estate market intelligence covering Latin America,” said Colleen Marling, CEO REIX. “We take pride in knowing the data we collect and the technology solutions we develop act as a catalyst for encouraging investments into these markets previously plagued by lack of transparency.”

“Since our inception, we’ve been laser focused on growing our database, platforms, and product offerings and now we’ve reached an inflection point where we are ready to showcase all we have to offer to key industry players that want real-time commercial real estate intelligence in LATAM,” said Giancarlo Nicastro, CEO SiiLA. “I am thrilled at how far we’ve come to drive innovation in a fast paced and ever-changing environment. We look forward to sharing more exciting enhancements in the coming year!”

About SiiLA

Founded in 2015, SiiLA, a subsidiary of REIX Corp, is focused exclusively on providing the highest quality commercial real estate market coverage in Latin America delivered via cutting-edge technology platforms. Today, SiiLA serves over 250 global clients with market coverage of 47 markets and 268 submarkets across Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. The process of developing, creating, and maintaining our database is no doubt time consuming, but we understand there is no shortcut to quality real estate data. Our team of over 50 research professionals and data scientists collect, analyze, and verify every data set using our rigorous research methodology.

About REIX Corp.

REIX delivers innovative cloud-based data and analytics solutions that drive greater accuracy, efficiency, and strategic advantages for top players in the commercial real estate industry. Headquartered in Dallas, REIX is backed by MSCI Inc. and Altus Group.

REIX products include: our flagship enterprise software product, REIX Mango™, an asset-based market data and compliance platform utilized by some of the world’s largest banks and institutional investors. SiiLA™ is a leading suite of cloud-based solutions providing transparency for the commercial real estate market in Latin America.

For more information about REIX Corp., please visit www.reixcorp.com.

