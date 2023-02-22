Governor Ivey Announces Nucor Corp. Plans $125 Million Facility, Creating 200 Jobs in North Alabama

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey today announced that Nucor Corp. plans to invest approximately $125 million to open an advanced manufacturing facility in Alabama where a new business unit, Nucor Towers & Structures, will produce transmission towers.

Nucor, which already has a significant presence in Alabama, has committed to creating 200 full-time jobs at the facility in Decatur. The positions, which have an average annual compensation of $75,000, will be filled over a four-year period.

“Alabama offers world-class companies like Nucor all the advantages they need to find success, including a skilled workforce, a pro-business environment and a solid support system,” said Governor Ivey. “This investment project is a win for Nucor, Decatur and all of Alabama.”

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Nucor established the new business unit after its 2022 acquisition of Summit Utility Structures LLC and Sovereign Steel Manufacturing LLC, which produces metal poles and other steel structures for utility infrastructure and highway signage.

“We are very excited to be building this new tower production plant in Alabama, where Nucor has a long history and presence throughout the state,” said Leon Topalian, Chair, President and CEO of Nucor Corp. “As America’s most diverse industrial manufacturer of steel products, we will be able to efficiently supply this new plant, helping to ensure that our nation’s critical energy and digital infrastructure is built with the cleanest, most sustainable steel in the world.”

Nucor facilities in Alabama produce steel, tubular products, joists and decking and metal buildings, with locations in Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Fort Payne, Eufaula and Decatur.

The company’s capital investment in Decatur includes land improvements, construction of a new building and manufacturing equipment. The new plant will be located adjacent to the Nucor Steel Decatur sheet steel mill.

“Nucor Corp. has a long-standing manufacturing presence in Alabama, and it’s great to see the new Nucor Towers & Structures business unit commence operations in Decatur,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “Over the years, we’ve developed a strong partnership with Nucor, and I look forward to seeing our relationship expand with this new venture.”

The new plant in Alabama will be highly automated, utilizing efficient straight-line production and will also include advanced hot-dip galvanizing operations. These state-of-the-art features will increase Nucor Towers & Structures’ capabilities to provide engineered solutions for utility infrastructure and construction projects.

“We appreciate the support we have received from the state and local officials in Alabama, including Governor Kay Ivey, Alabama Department of Commerce, State of Alabama State Industrial Development Authority, Morgan County Economic Development Association, Morgan County Economic Development Cooperative District, Morgan County, Decatur Industrial Development Board, City of Decatur, Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, Hartselle Chamber of Commerce, and the Tennessee Valley Authority,” said Laurent De Mey, General Manager of Nucor Towers & Structures. “We are excited to launch our expansion of this new Nucor business in the State of Alabama.”

Nucor said several factors are driving increased demand for utility infrastructure, including grid hardening, renewable energy projects, building a nationwide network of EV chargers, natural disasters and replacements and population growth. Also, increased federal government support for electric infrastructure and clean energy projects will drive additional demand.

Officials in Morgan County welcome Nucor’s growth plans in the North Alabama community.

“It is a true vote of confidence in our community when an existing business decides to further expand its operations here. Our people are our strength in Morgan County,” said state Sen. Arthur Orr, who serves as chairman of the Morgan County Economic Development Association. “We are grateful for the excellent job they do for employers like Nucor and others across the area.”

Both Ray Long, chairman of the Morgan County Commission, and Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said they are excited by the job opportunities being created by Nucor’s investment project.

“This is a great company with a great reputation for working with us to make Morgan County a better place to live. We look forward to working with them to make sure this venture is successful,” said Long.

“We are also thankful for the approximately $125 million investment and the 200 jobs created with a compensation of around $75,000,” added Bowling. “Our local economic development office along with its numerous partners continue to work hard to bring new industries and quality jobs to Decatur. This is a prime example of that work.”

